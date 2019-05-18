Suspect sought by Riverside police in 2 hit-and-runs

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside police are searching for a man wanted in two hit-and-run crashes.

Police said a sedan that had just been involved in another hit-and-run on a nearby freeway was fleeing the crash scene when it was caught by a surveillance camera slamming into a white van.

The van was knocked onto the sidewalk where it hit several teenagers, who were not seriously injured.

The driver of the speeding sedan started to walk away. Several witnesses tried to get the suspect to stay, but he took off.

The suspect was carrying a dog in his arms.

Anyone who recognizes him or the dog he was carrying is urged to call Riverside police.
