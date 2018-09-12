Suspect sought for sexual assault in Arcadia

Police are looking for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman last week in Arcadia.Officials said the assault occurred Sept. 8 at approximately 8:42 p.m. when a woman was walking on the 2300 block of S. Santa Anita Avenue.The suspect is described as a male Hispanic, in his mid-20s, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 140-150 pounds, with a shaved head, long nose and a distinct crossed left eye.Police said the suspect appears to have a tattoo on the left side of his neck resembling "growing plant vines." He was wearing a light colored shirt and dark colored shorts, and rode a silver or metal color BMX style bicycle.Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5151. Anonymous information can be submitted to "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS.