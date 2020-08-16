Suspect surrenders to authorities on freeway after dangerous, high-speed chase across OC

A dangerous, high-speed pursuit came to an end on the 91 Freeway in Orange County Saturday night when the driver pulled over and surrendered to authorities.The chase was initiated by Anaheim police but further details about what prompted it were not immediately available.The driver in a white SUV reached up to 100 miles per hour on the 405 Freeway before exiting and continuing to drive at high speeds on surface streets through the region.The driver multiple times came close to hitting other vehicles, making abrupt turns and blowing through intersections.The suspect eventually made their way back onto the freeway and threw something out of the vehicle at one point before pulling over and surrendering.