Suspect in pickup truck surrenders in Westwood after short chase on 405 Fwy

A suspect who led authorities on a short chase on the 405 Freeway surrenders in Westwood on Friday, March 23, 2018. (KABC)

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities chased a suspect in a Dodge pickup truck on the northbound 405 Freeway and then took him into custody shortly after he pulled over in Westwood Friday night.

At one point, the suspect reached speeds as high as 90 mph while trying to evade California Highway Patrol.

The pickup truck appeared to have paper plates and authorities did not state how the chase started.

After some time on the freeway, the suspect exited Wilshire Boulevard. The suspect even stopped at two red lights, waving his hands at officers but not exiting the vehicle.

On surface streets, the suspect continued traveling at normal speeds but continued to ignore authorities behind him.

Within a few minutes, the suspect pulled over at the intersection of Westwood Boulevard and Weyburn Avenue then surrendered to police.

He was taken into custody and authorities searched his vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasehigh-speed chasetrucksWestwoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News