Suspect surrenders in Westlake hit-run that killed father of 4

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect in the hit-and-run that killed a father of four in Westlake last month surrendered to police on Wednesday, officials announced.

Vanessa Gutierrez, 35, of Los Angeles, had been sought in connection with the collision that killed Emelio Perez. He was struck while crossing the street on Nov. 21 and then died on Thanksgiving Day after being on life support for a week. His family had his organs donated.

Detectives later announced they were looking for two persons of interest, identified as Gutierrez and Destiny Williams, a woman in her 30s. It was not immediately clear Wednesday whether Williams was also in contact with authorities and what role she may have played in the collision.

Gutierrez surrendered to police Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. and was booked for felony hit and run, police said.



Perez was walking across Olympic Boulevard, between Grand View and Lake Street, about 11 p.m. on Nov. 21 when he was struck by a white Tesla sedan, authorities said. He was rushed to a hospital after being found unconscious.

