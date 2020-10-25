Hit-and-run suspect turns himself in to LAPD after collision that left cancer survivor, 75, on life support

EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The suspect in an El Sereno hit-and-run crash that left a cancer survivor on life support has turned himself in to police, authorities said Saturday.Oscar Garfias Suarez is accused of hitting 75-year-old Guillermo Cartagena on Thursday night before driving off, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The grandfather was crossing Bullard Avenue near Alhambra Avenue when he was hit, investigators said.During the search for the suspect, police released surveillance video that appears to show a male driver getting out of a white pickup truck.Suarez was arrested and booked for felony hit and run, the LAPD said. His bail was set at $28,340.