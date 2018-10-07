Suspect wounded, 2nd sought following Van Nuys officer-involved shooting

By ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A suspect has been injured in an officer-involved shooting in the Van Nuys area of Los Angeles Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Sherman Way and Woodman Avenue.

According to Los Angeles police, the suspect was struck by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital. Details on the person's condition were not immediately available.

Police said a perimeter is set up in the area as officers search for a second suspect, whose description was not released.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingshootinglapdVan NuysLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
20 dead after limo blows stop sign in upstate New York
Man fatally shot outside Del Taco in Atwater Village
Man with knife shot in Compton deputy-involved shooting
$638K Mega Millions ticket sold at Los Feliz liquor store
SpaceX to attempt rocket launch and landing in SoCal tonight
Brawl breaks out after Nurmagomedov chokes out McGregor
LA deputies search Malibu Canyon for burglary suspect
West LA shooting leaves two victims wounded; suspects sought
Show More
Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court justice
'The Walking Dead' actor Scott Wilson dies at 76
Man sought as person of interest after wife is killed in Carson
LA deputies share experience of helping woman stranded on Lancaster road
Powerful waves threaten homes in Long Beach
More News