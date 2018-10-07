A suspect has been injured in an officer-involved shooting in the Van Nuys area of Los Angeles Sunday, police said.The shooting happened near the intersection of Sherman Way and Woodman Avenue.According to Los Angeles police, the suspect was struck by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital. Details on the person's condition were not immediately available.Police said a perimeter is set up in the area as officers search for a second suspect, whose description was not released.No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.