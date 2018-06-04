Suspected DUI driver shot dead by deputies in Jurupa Valley

A driver believed to under the influence was fatally shot by Riverside County deputies in Jurupa Valley.The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says the shooting occurred near Mission and Glen streets around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.Surveillance video shows deputies in pursuit of a pickup truck. Authorities said deputies were trying to pull the driver over on suspicion of driving under the influence. The suspect did not comply, and a chase ensued.The driver was shot after getting out of the truck. A woman who lived nearby also reported that the suspect threw a handgun in her yard while she was outside doing yard work.No deputies were hurt in the confrontation.If you have any information about this ongoing investigation, you're urged to contact the sheriff's officials at 951-955-2600.