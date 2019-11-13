Suspects captured on video robbing Nike store in Redlands

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- Video shows a crew of robbers taking items from a Nike store at the Citrus Plaza in Redlands.One of the employees captured the brazen crime on cellphone video.At least five men walked out carrying boxes of shoes and loads of Nike apparel.Security alarms sounded as they walked out of the doors. They load the Nike items into a waiting SUV and sped away.Nike employees say they are not permitted to intervene, and called police.When police showed up the suspects were gone.