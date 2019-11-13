Suspects captured on video robbing Nike store in Redlands

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- Video shows a crew of robbers taking items from a Nike store at the Citrus Plaza in Redlands.

One of the employees captured the brazen crime on cellphone video.

At least five men walked out carrying boxes of shoes and loads of Nike apparel.

Security alarms sounded as they walked out of the doors. They load the Nike items into a waiting SUV and sped away.

Nike employees say they are not permitted to intervene, and called police.

When police showed up the suspects were gone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
redlandssan bernardino countyrobbery
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DUI suspect charged with murder in crash that killed family of 3
Sex offender accused in carjacking, assault in Covina
DACA rallies held in LA as Supreme Court hears arguments on program
UCLA student shares her experience as DACA recipient
NFL invites Kaepernick to attend private workout
Public impeachment hearings set to begin with 2 key witnesses
LA County seeking public input on homelessness crisis
Show More
Chargers practice in Colorado to prep for Chiefs game in Mexico
Armed robbery suspects caught on video in Santa Ana
LA man wrongly convicted of serial robbery freed from prison
IE DACA recipient faces uncertain future amid Supreme Court battle
Police descend on South LA high school after multiple fights
More TOP STORIES News