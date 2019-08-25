Suspects detained after reports of possible shooting at Topanga mall

UPDATE: 2 suspects have been detained. No evidence of a shooting at this point. Preliminary information is a possible robbery, but the investigation is still ongoing. Please continue to avoid the area and expect a large police presence. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 25, 2019

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects have been detained after reports of a possible shooting at the Westfield Topanga mall, police said.Choas ensued as shoppers fled the mall in Woodland Hills Sunday afternoon. Officers initially responded to a shooting call but it was later determined that there had been a possible robbery at the Neiman Marcus.Officers conducted a search of the premises and said there was no evidence of a shooting but that they would remain on scene and clear the mall.There were no reports of any injuries.