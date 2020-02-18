Suspicious death investigation underway after man, woman fall from window in Garden Grove

Crime scene

(Shutterstock)

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man and woman who investigators believe were fighting fell through a third-story window of a Garden Grove home, killing the woman and critically injuring the man, authorities say.

Officers were called at 9:21 p.m. Monday to a home in the 10800 block of Lotus Drive, according to Garden Grove police.

"When officers arrived on scene they discovered a female and male adult on the ground of a side yard with multiple injuries to their body and facial area,'' according to a police report. "It appeared both subjects fell from a window located on the third story of a three-level residential home.''

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police say. Their names and ages have not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Garden Grove detectives at 714-741-5800.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garden groveorange countyfallfatal fallsuspicious deathinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News