Police search for victim after swastikas drawn in blood found at Pan-Pacific Park

Police are investigating a possible hate crime and searching for a victim after swastikas drawn in blood were found at a park near the Holocaust Museum.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a possible hate crime and searching for an injured man after spattered blood and swastikas drawn in blood were found by a bathroom at Pan-Pacific Park.

The disturbing scene was found Monday morning at the park, which is located on Beverly Boulevard in the Fairfax District, adjacent to the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust.

Officers closed off the area and brought out bloodhounds to perform a grid search of the area for the victim, believed to be an injured man.

The LAPD is treating the incident as a hate crime.

They are still looking for the victim and have been checking surveillance video in the area.
