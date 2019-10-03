LAPD SWAT team raids alleged illegal gambling site in Pacoima

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police raided an alleged illegal gambling business in the San Fernando Valley and took more than a dozen people into custody Wednesday night.A number of individuals were seen outside the business lying prone on the ground with their hands behind their heads as SWAT officers raided the establishment in the 13100 block of Van Nuys Boulevard in Pacoima.The exact nature of the business and type of activities that allegedly occurred inside were not immediately disclosed.