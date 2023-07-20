WATCH LIVE

LA Rams Training Camp VIP Experience 2023

ABC7 wants to give you a pair of LA Rams VIP Training Camp Tickets 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 11:11PM

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union is returning to UC Irvine and ABC7 wants to give you a pair of VIP tickets.

Rams Training Camp runs from July 29 - August 8 with 10 practices open to the public.

Watch ABC7 Eyewitness News at 5am starting Monday, July 24, 2023 through Friday, August 4, 2023 for the "SECRET CODE" that will appear onscreen once during each show's broadcast.

For complete details and to find out how you can get your free tickets visit here.

For a chance to win a pair of VIP tickets see Official Rules here.

