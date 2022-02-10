Brush fire burning uphill near Sycamore Park in Whittier; at least 2 homes on fire

According to an alert posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon, the fire is burning near Cinco View Drive, close to the Sycamore Park area. It has since been upgraded to a two-alarm fire.
BRUSH FIRE | 4800 blk. Cinco View Dr. #Whittier | #LACoFD firefighters are on-scene of an approximately 2 acre brush fire burning in the Sycamore Park area. #SycamoreIC— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) February 10, 2022
*UPDATE* The #SycamoreFire has now been upgraded to a 2nd alarm response, bringing more than 200 #LACoFD firefighters to the scene both in the air and on the ground. Fixed-wing aircraft requested.— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) February 10, 2022
AIR7 flew above the area and captured at least two homes on fire. More than 200 firefighters have been requested to battle the brush fire.
This is a developing report. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.