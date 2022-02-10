brush fire

Brush fire burning uphill near Sycamore Park in Whittier; at least 2 homes on fire

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Fire Department crews are responding to a two-acre brush fire that's burning uphill and threatening multiple structures in Whittier.

According to an alert posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon, the fire is burning near Cinco View Drive, close to the Sycamore Park area. It has since been upgraded to a two-alarm fire.





AIR7 flew above the area and captured at least two homes on fire. More than 200 firefighters have been requested to battle the brush fire.

This is a developing report. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

