Man hospitalized after kidnapping, shooting in Sylmar, LAPD says

Officers were investigating a site in the Angeles National Forest where a man was found with gunshot wounds after he was apparently kidnapped in Sylmar.

Officers were investigating a site in the Angeles National Forest where a man was found with gunshot wounds after he was apparently kidnapped in Sylmar.

Officers were investigating a site in the Angeles National Forest where a man was found with gunshot wounds after he was apparently kidnapped in Sylmar.

Officers were investigating a site in the Angeles National Forest where a man was found with gunshot wounds after he was apparently kidnapped in Sylmar.

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are investigating a kidnapping and shooting in Sylmar.

The incident was reported around 7 a.m. Wednesday when LAPD officers were dispatched to a possible kidnapping in the area of Encinitas Avenue and Roxford Street, a location that is right off the 5 Freeway in Sylmar.

Further investigation eventually led officers to find the apparent victim miles away, in the 14800 block of Little Tujunga Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest. He was found with his vehicle and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Firefighters brought the victim to a local hospital.

Officers blocked off the mountainous roadway to traffic and appeared to be examining thick brush by the side of the road for evidence.

Details on the shooting and apparent kidnapping remained under investigation.