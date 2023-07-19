Judge orders Sylmar property with more than 20 RVs be vacated, including homeowner

LADWP crews climbed poles and cut wires to turn off service at a controversial property in Sylmar that has generated multiple neighbor complaints.

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A judge has ordered the home with more than 20 RVs in Sylmar be vacated by Sunday, including the house where the property owner lives.

The development comes one day after utility crews cut the power to the controversial property, which has been causing a health hazard to residents and neighbors for years.

This video is from a previous report.



In court on Wednesday, an attorney for the city argued that parts of the property have already been red-tagged, and that it is uninhabitable and dangerous due to illegal electrical usage and improper sewage disposal.

The homeowner, Cruz Godoy, has ben charged with misdemeanors related to zoning and permit violations and appeared in court on Wednesday. The pre-trial hearing was continued to August 3.

Residents of the RVs say Godoy charges them around $500 a month for each mobile home. Aerial images show there are more than 20 RVs on the property.

See our previous reports on this property here on YouTube.

"They've had, I guess right now, about 26 RVs in the back property and they have a lot of issues with sewage overflowing," said Curt Cabrera Miller, the president of the Sylmar Neighborhood Council. "There's been 41 violations, opened and closed cases from the Department of Building and Safety on this property."

Cabrera Miller says that neighbor complaints to the city date all the way back to 2013, and since then residents have captured images of human waste leaking off Godoy's property and onto sidewalks and into neighboring yards.

Godoy has refused to comment to Eyewitness News over her controversial property, but Manny Femat, who does maintenance for Godoy, says she is only trying to provide shelter for the RV residents.

He warned that if the RVs are removed, it will just add to the city's homelessness problem.

"If they decide to take the trailers out, then they're going to have them right here, parked in the street," Femat said. "There are trailers out there in the street right now. They don't even have tags on them and they're allowed to stay out there."

The embattled property sits in L.A. Councilmember Monica Rodriguez's district. Her office did release a written statement from the councilwoman Tuesday evening:

"The City family continues to work with great urgency to mitigate the impacts for both the individuals living on the property and neighboring residents. As previously shared, we are working with all resources at our disposal to address the public health and safety concerns and place those residing in the RVs with emergency shelter. The conditions on this private property is an exploitation of vulnerable people seeking housing, and I'm hopeful that the City Attorney will be successful in representing this case in court tomorrow."