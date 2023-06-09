Authorities searched an area near Lake Hughes for clues into the disappearance of a Sylmar man who may have been the victim of foul play.

Authorities search for missing Sylmar man who may have been victim of foul play

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities Thursday morning searched an area near Lake Hughes for clues into the disappearance of a Sylmar man who has been missing for more than a year.

Ariel Holley was last seen in March 2022 and was reported missing to the Los Angeles Police Department two months later, authorities said.

Sheriff's Lt. Michael Gomez said sheriff's personnel, aided by a canine team, were searching in the Lake Hughes area in the Antelope Valley for possible evidence in the case.

Cellphone data traced Holley to the area around the time he vanished, Gomez said. Authorities believe he may have been the victim of foul play.

Holley's mother is pleading with the community to help find her son.

Authorities released photos of Holley, described as Black, in his mid-30s, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Tipsters were urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

City News Service contributed to this report.