Sylmar RVs remain despite approaching court deadline, but some tenants have new housing

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Despite a court order, at least 19 RVs still occupy a Sylmar lot used as an illegal rental operation.

Some of the tenants who once lived there have since moved on, including Jesus Rodriguez.

He left the Hubbart Street lot in July, and it turns out, he left some things behind.

"My computer, big screen TV, clothing," Rodriguez said. When asked whether he wants his things back, he shrugged. "They won't let me go get them."

In a July hearing, homeowner Cruz Florian Godoy pleaded no contest to illegally keeping the RVs on her property, which is a misdemeanor.

Her probation requires she clear the lot by Sept. 7.

No one appeared to be home when ABC7 stopped by Wednesday. Neighbors say they've seen her and her team around, accusing those who run the lot of threatening anyone who speaks out.

"She was so mad, she was saying, like, we all make her feel bad," Rodriguez said.

The tenants who agreed to leave the RV lot were put in a temporary shelter. From there, they worked with housing officials to figure out what they were eligible for.

Rodriguez estimates 20 tenants accepted help.

A handful ended up in a tiny home village five miles away from the RV lot.

"But I'm still thinking to find a place... I don't want to live like this, you know," Rodriguez said. "It's just a little tiny house, like you just have your bed and that's it."

A row of air conditioned units ends with a common area, restrooms and showers.

It's one step away from life on the streets. Rodriguez says drugs, alcohol and weapons don't make it past the gate.

It's a good thing, he says, because he feels safe in this temporary housing until the city's housing department helps him find a home.

"They told me to be patient," Rodriguez said.