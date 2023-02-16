Roll out the purple carpet! Taco Bell Cantina now open in Hollywood

Yes, there's also a boozy drink menu!

The latest Cantina experience -- known for its boozy drink menu along with Taco Bell food favorites -- is located in a historic 1920s building on Hollywood Boulevard.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Taco Bell fans, rejoice!

The fast food chain just opened its latest Cantina restaurant in Hollywood.

The latest Cantina experience - known for its boozy drink menu along with Taco Bell food favorites - is located in a historic 1920s building on Hollywood Boulevard that was known as a book lover's haunt for movie stars.

The company said it's a perfect pairing of "golden-age" and modern design.

The Hollywood Cantina is also the first Cantina restaurant in Los Angeles County.

"We're excited to be part of L.A. history with the continued expansion of our Cantina concept," said Taco Bell President and Global COO, Mike Grams. "These flexible formats are bringing iconic Taco Bell experiences to our fans across America, made possible by strong partnerships with our franchisees and the best restaurant teams."

Guests can order from the Cantina's standing menu kiosks.

Plus, they'll be able to buy Taco Bell merchandise from a special curated collection.

The restaurant is located at 6741 Hollywood Boulevard.