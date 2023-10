To celebrate National Taco Day, Taco Bell is bringing pass a promotion: $10 to get 1 taco a day for 30 days.

Wednesday is National Taco Day.

To help celebrate, Taco Bell is bringing back its Taco Lover's Pass.

For $10 you can buy a pass that gets you one taco a day for the next 30 days.

The pass is only available for purchase through Wednesday.

The company is also launching new menu items on Oct. 12 that include toasted breakfast tacos, featuring eggs, cheese and a choice of bacon, sausage or potatoes.

A new vegan nacho sauce will also be available.