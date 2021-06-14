taco bell

Taco Bell to give out free tacos to vaccinated Californians on Tuesday

IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) -- Being fully inoculated will pay dividends -- in the form of a free seasoned beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco -- to customers who show their COVID-19 vaccination card at participating California Taco Bell locations on Tuesday.

The Irvine-based brand's offer is part of the governor's Vax for the Win incentive program. More than 70% of California adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but there are still plenty of young people who need to get vaccinated and others who need to get their second shot.

"It's been a tough year, and we are all ready to put COVID-19 behind us,'' said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell Corp. "We are thrilled to do our part and give back to our home state with something everyone knows and loves to celebrate those who have made the decision to get vaccinated.''

No purchase is necessary. When placing an order, customers should tell the cashier they want a Free Doritos Locos Taco and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The offer is for one taco per vaccinated person, available at participating Taco Bell locations in California for in-store or drive-thru redemption only, while supplies last.

Check stores for availability and hours of operation. The offer is not available with a delivery order and excludes the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

