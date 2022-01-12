Suspect arrested after Taco Bell drive-thru employee fatally shot in South LA

Taco Bell employee fatally shot by gunman at drive-thru in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An arrest has been made in the killing of a 41-year-old man who was gunned down while working with his son at a Taco Bell drive-thru in South Los Angeles, LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced Tuesday evening.

Moore announced a suspect was in custody at a vigil held for the victim.

Alejandro Garcia was working with his 19-year-old son at the fast-food restaurant near the intersection of Century and Avalon boulevards Saturday night when he was shot and killed.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an argument that started when Garcia's son allegedly refused to accept what appeared to be a counterfeit $20 bill from a customer in the drive-thru.

Family members say Garcia, a father of three, worked at the restaurant one night a week to earn extra money for his family.

A GoFundMe for Garcia and his family has since been created. It has collected more than $84,000 in donations as of Tuesday evening.

