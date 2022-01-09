Taco Bell employee fatally shot by gunman at drive-thru in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A gunman opened fire Saturday night in a drive-thru at a Taco Bell in South Los Angeles, killing an employee, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. at the fast-food restaurant near the intersection of Century and Avalon boulevards, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The victim was shot in the torso with a semiautomatic handgun after an apparent argument, according to LAPD investigators. Emergency responders arrived to find the employee unconscious and not breathing.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased individual's name was not immediately released.

Two suspects were being sought in connection with the shooting, described only as males between 20 and 25 years old.
