Ribeye, filet mignon filled tacos? You betcha!

OC taqueria Tacos Los Cholos loads tacos with ribeye, filet mignon

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- When you think about filet mignon or ribeye, taquerias don't necessarily come to mind.

But Orange County restaurant Tacos Los Cholos is revving up its taco game by adding premium meats to its menu.

"We try to stand out not just by having the best meats, but it's uniqueness in how the tacos are made," said Ivan Maldonado, co-owner of Tacos Los Cholos.

Once you walk in, the smell of goodness fills everywhere. Smoldering mesquite charcoal charring tender USDA prime cuts will trigger your taste buds - awaiting the first taco bite and devouring last.

"The filet mignon is super juicy, and then we put some guacamole in there and salsa - ah, like amazing," said Johanie Serrato from Brea.

"It's a top-level taco," said co-owner of Tacos Los Cholos, Michael Alvarado. "Just the cut of beef is so delicious."

What started as carne asada pop-ups for friends and family quickly gained popularity. The trio co-owners now run two successful taquerias, with more on the way.

"We love food. We love to eat," said Maldonado. "We like to give our customers the same quality of food that we would have at our houses, at our gatherings, our barbeques."

Popular menu items range from the Premium Anaheim Taco to the Taco Arrachera. Loyal patrons are making the Fullerton location their regular Taco Tuesday joint.

"I can literally eat here every day and not get the same thing," said Eric Serrato from Brea. "I almost feel like I'm eating at home - at my mom's here cooking for me."

Aside from the Anaheim-style tacos al carbon, patrons also highly recommended the Papa Loka, AHM Burrito, and Cholo Pizza.

"Once you taste the food, it keeps you coming right back," said Alvarado.

Tacos Los Cholos
1653 W Orangethorpe Ave.
Fullerton, CA 92833
(714) 770-0179

821 S State College Blvd.
Anaheim, CA 92806
(657) 201-3043

facebook.com/tacosloscholos
tiktok.com/@tacosloscholos
