Investigation underway after 2 taco stands robbed in South LA area

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two taco stands were robbed in the South Los Angeles area overnight, prompting an investigation.

One robbery happened shortly after midnight near 92nd Street and Central Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The other incident occurred 5 to 10 minutes later at 103rd and Compton.

Police could not say what the suspects got away with in both incidents, but no injuries were reported.

Earlier this week, another taco truck was robbed in South L.A.

The suspect in that case threatened a man with a gun and took off with money.

The LAPD does not believe that the Monday incident is related, but investigators are looking into whether the two latest robberies are possibly connected.