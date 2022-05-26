Taquiero Taco Patio among the best taco spots in OC

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Irvine's Taquiero Taco Patio serves up some of the most popular tacos in Orange County. One of the hottest items on the menu are the Al Pastor tacos made with fresh, handmade tortillas."Our Al Pastor taco is the real deal. It's as authentic as you can get," said co-owner Sean Young. "We do everything in-house. We boil our corn and we mill it.""The tortilla makes it," said Madison Rubenstein, a customer from neighboring Tustin. "I keep coming back here, because it's just so good."Taquiero is a play of words mixing taco and, meaning I love you in Spanish."So it's like I love tacos in one word," said co-owner Roberto Fierro.