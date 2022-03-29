taco tuesday

Taco truck serves 'Arabian' tacos with a unique Middle Eastern influence

Family-run Los Originales Tacos Arabes de Puebla truck draws foodies from throughout LA
By Jose Mayorquin
BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Originales Tacos Arabes de Puebla has been in Boyle Heights for 10 years, but the tacos served at the popular family-run taco shop have a much longer history. Tacos Arabes, which translates to Arabian Tacos, were inspired by Middle Eastern immigrants who popularized shawarma in Southern Mexico.

"The recipe and the taco has crossed two borders already--from the Middle East to Mexico and from Mexico to L.A. It has evolved in every stop that it's made," said Arely Villegas, co-owner of Tacos Arabes de Puebla. "This is my mom's family recipe. I see it as her contribution to the city of Los Angeles."

It is not uncommon for customers to wait in line 1-2 hours for the tacos that famed food critic Jonathan Gold listed as among his favorites in the city.

"We try to use the best ingredients for our tacos," said Merced Villegas, founder of the sidewalk restaurant. "Nothing's from here, it's all from Puebla. We bring the cheese from Puebla and our tortilla is also specially made."

