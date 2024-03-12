Students scale fence at Taft High School in Woodland Hills after shooting threat sparks concern

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Panic appeared to erupt among students at Taft High School in Woodland Hills after a threat of a shooting on campus was posted on social media.

Video from outside the campus shows students scaling the fence to jump over and get off campus Tuesday morning. Some apparently posted on Instagram that they were going to shoot up the school.

An LAUSD spokesperson said there was no evidence of a credible threat, but additional patrols would be placed in and around the school campus out of an abundance of caution.

That message was shared with parents, many of whom lined up around the block outside the school to pick up their kids.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.