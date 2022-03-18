Historic Tam O'Shanter in Atwater Village celebrates 100 years with St. Patrick's Day bash

So much history has lived within the restaurant's walls. Not only was it Walt Disney's favorite restaurant, but also where the famous Lawry's Seasoned Salt blend was created in 1937.
It's been a popular hangout throughout the years for Hollywood's elite, including Mary Pickford, Rudolph Valentino and many others.
Regardless of who walks in, the people at Tam O'Shanter want you to know that when you step inside, you're family.
"We've all been here for many, many years," says managing partner John Lindquist. "Not only are you going back in time, but you're also stepping into your second home."
To kick off their 100-year celebration, Tam O'Shanter threw a St. Patrick's Day party serving festive food and drinks, and live bands playing Irish music.
"We are Scots by affection, but we are Irish once a year," says Lindquist. "We've been doing this for 50, 60 years as a St. Patty's Day celebration... It's the place to be."
The centennial celebration will continue throughout the year with an array of special events that celebrate the food and includes the 100th Anniversary Whisky Tasting Series, a unique tasting of whisky's most celebrated independent bottlers.
The Tam will also introduce a special edition barrel whisky and cocktail, a historic coffee table book that features the rich history of the restaurant over the last 100 years, and summertime celebratory BBQs.
For more info on the restaurant and its centennial celebration, visit https://www.lawrysonline.com/tam-o-shanter