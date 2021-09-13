British actress Tanya Fear found safe after going missing for several days in Los Angeles, LAPD says

Tanyaradzwa "Tanya" Fear, 31, was found safe and her family has been notified, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Additional details were not immediately available.
She has appeared in the British TV series "Doctor Who" and the film "Kick-Ass 2" among other projects and recently launched a standup comedy career.
Friends said Fear, who lives near the Hollywood Bowl, had last been seen four days ago at the Trader Joe's on Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood. The LAPD confirmed a missing-persons report was filed on Sept. 9.
Before she was found, Fear's manager told Eyewitness News he spoke with her just over a week ago and she was fine.
"Since she's been here, she's had a great career and this is just the beginning," said manager Alex Cole. "We're obviously concerned and (hope) we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her."
