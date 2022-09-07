Placentia restaurant credits salsa as secret ingredient for street taco success

Our Localish crew is in Placentia in Orange County, trying out street-style tacos. Restaurant owners consider a street taco authentic only if you finish the taco in just three bites.

PLACENTIA (KABC) -- When it comes to street tacos, Taqueria De Anda prides itself as home to the most authentic Mexican taco in Orange County.

What started as a taco cart in Mexico, turned into a taco truck in Fullerton, is now a growing taco empire with 13 locations in Southern California.

"Their salsas are probably one of the best I've tasted around Orange County," said regular patron Pedro Garcia from Anaheim.

Topping Taqueria de Anda's menu is their carne asada street taco.

It may look like a simple taco, but it packs a considerable flavor filled with three toppings - cilantro, onion, and their secret ingredient - homemade salsa.

"The salsas originated from my mom," said Jaime De Anda, CEO of Taqueria De Anda. "As we started growing up, she started giving us the recipes. To this day, we have one commissary where we make the salsas for all the locations."

Their secret recipe comes in two flavors - salsa roja is hot, and salsa verde is mild.

What makes a street taco authentic? The answer is quite simple.

"The original (street) taco is supposed to be eaten in three bites," said De Anda. With great humor, he explained any street taco taking more than three bites is considered "Americanized."

For more traditional family dishes, check out other popular items at taqueriadeanda.com.

TAQUERIA DE ANDA

714-871-4211

info@taqueriadeanda.com

instagram.com/taqueriadeanda

facebook.com/tacosdeanda