Tar oozes on to sidewalk, street near La Brea Tar Pits

MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A black, gooey mess was bubbling up out of the ground near the iconic La Brea Tar Pits on Saturday.The sight was attracting the attention of locals and tourists alike.City workers were on Wilshire Boulevard trying to contain the seepage that was taking over a corner across the street from the historic landmark."I've seen it bubble up a little bit before, and it's always fascinating when it happens. Thinking, OK, the tar pits are gonna win this time and take over the world," Andrea Ross-Greene said laughing. "This is the biggest eruption I've seen, and I think it's pretty cool."The earth has been oozing tar and methane gas in the area since pre-historic times.Passersby were fascinated by the black goo seeping out of the ground."We were talking today about, we have tar pits in L.A., and we were thinking, does anyone else in other cities have tar pits? And we thought, no I think we're pretty unique here," Patrick Meyer said. "But I didn't expect them to be this side of the street, I thought it was supposed to stay stuck on the other side."Eruptions are fairly common in the area, but residents say it's is a relatively large leak that's easy to see and smell.The city will continue to clear the tar spillage until it hardens, essentially sealing itself off.