target

Target offering deals with car seat trade-in program this month

Parents, mark your calendar! Target is bringing back its popular car seat trade-in program starting this month.

Customers who bring in their old car seats will receive a 20% off coupon.

READ MORE: How to prep your vehicle for a new baby like a pro

Target says the coupon can be used toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear, including high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.

Here's how it works:

  • Bring an old car seat or base to a Target store and drop it in the designated box outside the store.
  • Log in to the Target App to scan the code on the box.
  • Open your wallet in the Target App and view "Extra offers" to find your coupon.
  • Click the green checkmark next to the offer and place your order online, or scan your barcode at the register.

You can trade in starting Sunday, Sept. 13 until Saturday, Sept. 26. According to Target, 14.4 million pounds of car seats have been recycled so far.

Click here to find a drop-off box at a Target near you.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsafetychildrenbabyfamilynationalu.s. & worldcar seatstargetcoupons
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TARGET
Peaches tied to salmonella outbreak are recalled
Trolls doll pulled after complaints it promotes child abuse
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
Target to boost employee minimum wage to $15 per hour
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doorbell video provides audio from Dijon Kizzee shooting
Witnesses dispute what deputies say happened in SLA shooting
Andres Guardado case: Family sues LASD after fatal shooting
Randy's Donuts opens new Pasadena location
Grocery stores across California now required to limit indoor capacity
First case of MIS-C reported in Riverside County
Pilot landing at LAX reports 'guy in jetpack' flying near plane
Show More
Ft. Hood leader out after Guillen death and other incidents
Students get hotspot after using Taco Bell's free WiFi
NYC firefighters save woman with heroic, rare rope rescue
Port of LA: 75,000 face masks donated to farmworkers
Amazon approved by FAA to deliver packages via drone
More TOP STORIES News