A man and a woman were critically injured after an explosion in a detached garage in Tarzana Thursday night, authorities said.

Man and woman critically injured following garage explosion in Tarzana, authorities say

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man and a woman were critically injured after an explosion in a detached garage in Tarzana Thursday night, authorities said.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to the 18800 block of Redwing Street around 11:14 p.m. and found the garage with "obvious signs of an explosion," but no active flames.

A 26-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man suffered burn injuries and were transported to a hospital in critical condition, LAFD said.

Footage from the scene showed debris scatted over the area.

It's unclear what caused the blast.