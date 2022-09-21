LAPD investigates after apparent break-in attempt at Tarzana mansion

Los Angeles police responded to a Tarzana neighborhood Tuesday night to investigate an apparent break-in attempt at a mansion.

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police responded to a Tarzana neighborhood Tuesday night to investigate an apparent break-in attempt at a mansion.

AIR7 HD was over the scene near Wells Drive and Geyser Avenue just before 11 p.m. as police officers were still at the home investigating.

A shattered sliding glass door in the back of the home was visible as officers searched for evidence.

Police say the homeowners were inside their residence when the break-in happened. They managed to confront the suspects, prompting them to flee.

It's unclear how many suspects were involved or if they stole anything, but no arrests have been made.