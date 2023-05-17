Social media star Jojo Siwa's Tarzana home burglarized, security camera video shows

Jojo Siwa is speaking out and telling her fans about a terrifying break-in at her Tarzana home.

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jojo Siwa is speaking out and telling her fans about a terrifying break-in at her Tarzana home.

The popular dancer shared a video of the masked burglars on social media. She says the burglars were armed.

Police tell us they responded to a call about the break-in early Monday morning.

Police say they cannot say what was taken because it may hinder the investigation.

Siwa told her fans there is some damage to the home, but she is happy her family and her dogs are okay.