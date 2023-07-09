LAPD officer shoots, injures woman allegedly armed with metal pipe in Tarzana

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police officer shot and wounded a woman who allegedly had a metal pipe in Tarzana on Sunday.

The incident happened around 8:35 a.m. near Burbank and Reseda boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available, but an officer opened fire on the suspect who police say had a metal pipe. The officer was not injured.

The suspect has only been described as a woman in her 30s. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Several streets in the immediate area were closed for the ongoing investigation.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.