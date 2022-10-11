Taste of the Rams partners with LA Food Bank to battle food insecurity

For the last two years, the Taste of Rams event was held virtually, and now it's back in person.

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank for the seventh annual Taste of the Rams event at SoFi Stadium.

The event raises money for Angelenos battling food insecurity.

The event has raised nearly $1 million every since it started seven years ago. Every dollar donated to the LA Food Bank provides four meals to each person in need.

The event featured top chefs from 11 restaurants throughout the city.

Aside from the food, attendees got to take photos with L.A. Rams players and the Super Bowl trophy.