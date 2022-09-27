Tattoo fans from around the world wait months to get inked by 'angel' Gia Rose

As one of the first female-owned tattoo studios in America, Gia Rose uses her studio to empower other female artists and create her own mentoring network.

WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- Gia Rose left her home as a teenager, and spent years as a "freight train hopper".

Eventually, she emerged from homelessness and earned an apprenticeship as a tattoo artist.

She spent the next decade moving all over America, always chasing better opportunities in the industry.

She eventually landed in Philadelphia, where her fame began to rise.

But at age 31, she was diagnosed with cancer. After beating cancer, she was cast as a contestant on the cable reality show, Ink Master.

As a fan favorite, she was asked to return for a spin-off of the show called Ink "Master: Angels", feature an all-female cast.

Unfortunately, complications from her cancer developed, forcing her to leave the show early.

Determined to use her fame for good, she decided to open her own studio in the Philadelphia suburb of West Chester.

As one of the first female-owned tattoo studios in America, Gia uses her studio to empower other female artists and create her own mentoring network.

Clients come from all over the world come to White Oak Tattoo, and if you want Gia, patience is a virtue. She is normally booked out for six months ago longer.

She also frequently works from New York City, at the famed Inked Magazine studios.