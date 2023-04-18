The deadline to file 2022 income tax returns is Tuesday - but not for everyone in California.

Tax Day: Deadline arrives for filing taxes, but some Californians have an extension

For most of the country, April 18 is the filing deadline. However, filing and payment deadlines have been automatically extended to Oct. 16 if you have an address in a federally declared disaster area.

That includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties after recent winter storms and subsequent weather damage. If you live in a different county, but have a business located in one of those covered counties, you may also qualify for the extension.

To view a full list of affected counties, visit the IRS website.

If you don't qualify for an extension, you can request one, or file no later than Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.