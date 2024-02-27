Taylor Swift's rep addresses assault accusations involving Swift's dad, photographer

Taylor Swift's rep is responding to an alleged altercation between the singer's dad, Scott Swift, and photographer Ben McDonald in Sydney, Australia.

On Tuesday morning, local time, New South Wales police said in a statement that they were investigating an "alleged assault" on Sydney's North Shore.

"A 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2:30 a.m. (Tuesday 27 February 2024), before leaving the location," NSW police said.

"The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command," the statement continued. "The man did not require medical treatment."

In McDonald's video, licensed by ABC, the "Cruel Summer" singer can be seen with an umbrella over her head with her father holding her hand and guiding her toward the waiting vehicle before the camera is shaken and a verbal exchange can be heard.

This undated self-portrait photo supplied by Ben McDonald, shows Ben McDonald in Sydney, Australia. Ben McDonald via AP

Although not seen in the video, Scott Swift is accused of striking McDonald, who is in the scene with another photographer.

Addressing the incident, Taylor Swift's rep said in a statement that there was shoving going on as "individuals" followed the singer and her entourage.

"Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water."

Scott Swift and Taylor Swift at the 2011 CMT Artists of the year celebration at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 29, 2011 in Nashville, Tenn. Rick Diamond/Getty Images, FILE

Scott Swift has not been charged with anything, NSW police said.

The incident comes just one day after the music star wrapped-up her final show at the Accor Stadium in Sydney.

The singer performed four shows. She also recently wrapped up a three-day stint in Melbourne.

ABC News' Monica Escobedo and Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.