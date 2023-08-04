The Eras Tour setlist, surprise songs: Here's what Taylor Swift performed at her SoFi Stadium show

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Did Taylor Swift play your favorite song at her much-anticipated The Eras Tour? And what were her surprise songs each night? Here's where you can find out.
Swift officially kicked off the L.A.-leg of her tour Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
If you couldn't snag tickets, lucky for you, we'll be tracking down all the songs she played at each show -- including the surprise songs -- with the help of setlist.fm.
Setlist.fm is a free wiki-like service that relies on fans to fill in which songs a band or musical artist plays during their concerts.
In looking at the most recent locations she toured, Swift's setlists have been very consistent, with performances of specific songs from each album. This is likely due to her heavy stage production, which relies on specific cues for lighting, dancers, special guests, etc.
At each stop, though, she does have a special section for surprise songs:
Night 1, Aug. 3 surprise songs:
- I Can See You (live debut; on guitar): A new track from her "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" album from the vault. Right before she began, she told the crowd that it would be her first time ever performing the song live.
- Maroon (on piano; second time this tour): A clear fan-favorite from her latest new album, "Midnights." The crowd went wild during her performance, cheering and singing along word-for-word.
Here's a look at the regular setlist:
Lover
- Lover
- Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince (shortened)
- Cruel Summer
- The Man
- You Need to Calm Down (shortened)
- Lover (Spoken intro - Taylor thanked openers Gracie Abrams and HAIM)
- The Archer
Fearless
- Fearless (shortened)
- You Belong With Me
- Love Story
evermore
- no body, no crime (with HAIM)
- willow (with elements of witchery)
- marjorie (shortened)
- champagne problems (spoken intro)
- tolerate it (extended outro)
reputation
- ...Ready for It?
- Delicate
- Don't Blame Me (shortened)
- Look What You Made Me Do
Speak Now
- Enchanted
- Long Live
- Haunted (Tour debut)
Red
- Red - Intro (Song played from tape; contains elements of State of Grace, Holy Ground and Red)
- 22
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
- I Knew You Were Trouble (shortened)
- All Too Well (10 minute version; spoken intro)
folklore
- seven (Song played from tape; spoken word poem; contains elements of Wildest Dreams)
- the 1
- betty (spoken intro)
- the last great american dynasty
- august
- illicit affairs (shortened)
- my tears ricochet
1989
- Style
- Blank Space
- Shake It Off
- Wildest Dreams
- Bad Blood (shortened)
Surprise songs
Surprise songs vary each night.
Midnights
- Lavender Haze
- AntiHero
- Midnight Rain
- Vigilante Shit
- Bejeweled
- Mastermind
- Karma (extender outro)