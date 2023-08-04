The Eras Tour setlist, surprise songs: Here's what Taylor Swift performed at her SoFi Stadium show

During the first show of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated concert series at SoFi Stadium, the Grammy winner shared a poignant moment with Bianka Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Did Taylor Swift play your favorite song at her much-anticipated The Eras Tour? And what were her surprise songs each night? Here's where you can find out.

Swift officially kicked off the L.A.-leg of her tour Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

If you couldn't snag tickets, lucky for you, we'll be tracking down all the songs she played at each show -- including the surprise songs -- with the help of setlist.fm.

Setlist.fm is a free wiki-like service that relies on fans to fill in which songs a band or musical artist plays during their concerts.

In looking at the most recent locations she toured, Swift's setlists have been very consistent, with performances of specific songs from each album. This is likely due to her heavy stage production, which relies on specific cues for lighting, dancers, special guests, etc.

At each stop, though, she does have a special section for surprise songs:

Night 1, Aug. 3 surprise songs:

I Can See You (live debut; on guitar): A new track from her "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" album from the vault. Right before she began, she told the crowd that it would be her first time ever performing the song live.

Maroon (on piano; second time this tour): A clear fan-favorite from her latest new album, "Midnights." The crowd went wild during her performance, cheering and singing along word-for-word.

Here's a look at the regular setlist:

Lover

Lover

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince (shortened)

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down (shortened)

Lover (Spoken intro - Taylor thanked openers Gracie Abrams and HAIM)

The Archer

Fearless

Fearless (shortened)

You Belong With Me

Love Story

evermore

no body, no crime (with HAIM)

willow (with elements of witchery)

marjorie (shortened)

champagne problems (spoken intro)

tolerate it (extended outro)

reputation

...Ready for It?

Delicate

Don't Blame Me (shortened)

Look What You Made Me Do

Speak Now

Enchanted

Long Live

Haunted (Tour debut)

Red

Red - Intro (Song played from tape; contains elements of State of Grace, Holy Ground and Red)

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble (shortened)

All Too Well (10 minute version; spoken intro)

folklore

seven (Song played from tape; spoken word poem; contains elements of Wildest Dreams)

the 1

betty (spoken intro)

the last great american dynasty

august

illicit affairs (shortened)

my tears ricochet

1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood (shortened)

Surprise songs

Surprise songs vary each night.

Midnights

Lavender Haze

AntiHero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind