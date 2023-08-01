ABC7 is getting you ready for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium with an all-encompassing concert prep checklist.

SoFi Stadium's tweet sets off frenzy over possible new '1989' album

A tweet from SoFi Stadium has Taylor Swift fans speculating that "1989: Taylor's Version" will be announced during one of her Los Angeles shows.

The Eras Tour was in Northern California last weekend, with two shows in Santa Clara, and now, its headed to its final stop: Six shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood starting Thursday.

On Monday, SoFi's official Twitter account posted what appeared to be confirmation of an album announcement.

"Only 3 more days until @taylorswift13. We are so excited to welcome her to Los Angeles: (Taylor's Versions)," the tweet said, with images including a lifeguard tower that had 1989 written on the side.

In 2019, Swift announced she would re-record her first six albums so she could own the masters after signing those rights away at the beginning of her career. She started releasing the "Taylor's Version" albums two years later.

Earlier this month, Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the third of her re-recorded albums. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming her 12th album to reach the top spot.

Swift now has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history, a title previously held by Barbra Streisand.

Swift ties Drake's record of 12 No. 1 records, but sits just behind Jay-Z, who has 14 No. 1 albums to his name, and the Beatles, who have 19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.