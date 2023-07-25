Metro is adding services for Swifties going to one of the singer's concerts during her upcoming six-night stop at SoFi Stadium.

Metro to extend service for Taylor Swift's 6-night stop at SoFi Stadium for Eras Tour

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Metro is adding services for fans of singer Taylor Swift who are planning to go to one of her concerts at SoFi Stadium in early August.

Services have been extended to around 2 a.m. and free shuttles will be available from the downtown Inglewood K Line stop and the Hawthorne/Lennox C Line stop to the stadium.

Shuttles will run between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. and for 90 minutes after the end of each of Swift's performances.

Parking will also be available at several Metro stations, including the Hawthorne/Lennox station with free shuttle service.

"Look What You Made Us Do," the Metro tweeted with information on the added services.

Swift's concerts will run from August 3 to 9, and will be the last leg of her highly popular Eras Tour.