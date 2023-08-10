Taylor Swift's six-show stand at SoFi Stadium brought in fans from around the country

Taylor Swift fans came from around the country to see her perform at SoFi Stadium and spent plenty in the Southern California economy.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Taylor Swift closes out a mini-residency at SoFi Stadium Wednesday night, a run of six sold-out shows that brought in fans from around the country.

And those fans spent plenty, giving a much-needed boost to the Southern California economy.

Jamie Seymour and her daughter Tara, for example, came all the way out from Louisiana. They're sticking around after the show for a full week, with a trip to Disneyland among their plans. Jamie figures the family will probably end up spending close to $5,000.

And Tara was so happy seeing Swift that she experienced an apparently common phenomenon.

"I just started crying," she said. "I don't even remember it. I blacked out, I think."

Many fans on the current Eras tour, in fact, have reported a form of "post-concert amnesia" from the excitement of seeing Swift in person for the first time.

Local merchants, however, will certainly consider this a tour to remember.

The SoCal economy saw a roughly $320 million boost from Swift's visit, according to an analysis by the The California Center for Jobs & the Economy .

That includes some $45 million in various state and local taxes, including on hotel rooms for fans and on income generated by Swift and her associated businesses on tour. It also includes $160 million for local businesses and an increase in 3,300 jobs.

The average Swift concertgoer is expected to spend more than $1,300 - that's on tickets as well as merchandise, food, lodging and travel expenses.