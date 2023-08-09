One estimate shows the megastar's "Eras Tour" will bring in a staggering $5 billion to the cities she's performing in.

Taylor Swift's 6-night stop at SoFi Stadium giving major boost to LA economy, study says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Taylor Swift's sold-out concerts at SoFi Stadium are giving a major boost to the Los Angeles economy, researchers say.

According to a new study by the California Center for Jobs and the Economy, the megastar's local concerts will result in a $320 million bump to Los Angeles County's GDP (direct, indirect and induced impacts.)

That includes $160 million in local earnings and close to $40 million in tax revenue. One estimate shows Swift's "Eras Tour" will bring in a staggering $5 billion to the cities she's performing in.

The report says the estimates cover only economic activity from the six SoFi Stadium concert dates.

"Especially for attendees coming in from out of town, additional spending is likely as many stay over to visit other tourist destinations in the region," read the study.

Click here to read the full report.