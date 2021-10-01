For 30 years, actors, directors with Teatro de las Americas has entertained underserved community

OXNARD (KABC) -- Spanish Language theater is back in Ventura County. After being shut down due to COVID for more than a year, Teatro de las Americas has a new space in downtown Oxnard."A lot of Hispanic, Latinos live here in Ventura County. So it's a way of kind of like giving back to the culture," said Robert Sanchez, acting teacher/director, Teatro de las Americas.The bi-lingual theater company got its start back in 1992."We felt kind of a mission because most people in the area are not aware of the riches of Spanish language theater, in the Americas and Spain. So we decided we would provide an educational opportunity and an artistic opportunity for our community to enjoy; plays originally written in Spanish and produced in Spanish," said Margaret Cortese, Executive & Artistic Director.For almost 30 years, these actors and directors have entertained an underserved community. And to the delight of English speakers, Teatro de las Americas provides subtitles too."It's fun. It's creative. It's like a hobby for me. It's something to make me feel happy and just relax me," said Gladys Ramos, acting student. "Sometimes I'm walking on the street and people recognize me from the plays."For many of these actors, this has been their first opportunity to perform in their first language. Some have even gone onto to be featured in movies and music videos."Every time we've done a play there's always been a newbie, a novato on stage. And to see the growth in that person has been awesome," said Cortese.Next up, Teatro de las Americas is working on a live stage performance for Dia de los Muertos.