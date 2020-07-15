Body of Fahim Saleh found dismembered in multi-million dollar condo in New York City

Police went to the $2.4 million condo after a neighbor heard screaming and loud noises.
NEW YORK -- A man's body was found dismembered and left in bags inside his multi-million dollar condo on the Lower East Side of New York City. Police have identified the man as 33-year-old Fahim Saleh who co-founded, Gokada, a ride-sharing startup company based in Nigeria.

A woman, who says she is best friends with the victim, said police found the body inside the $2.4 million condo after a neighbor heard screaming and "loud noises" on Monday.

She said the neighbor called the victim's sister who checked on him and found his dismembered body in his condo.

His limbs and head were stuffed in bags in the living room.

Police sources said there is video of the victim, a tech entrepreneur, with his killer in the building Monday.

The condos in the building are full-floor and the keyed elevator opens right into the apartment.

Inside the man's living room, sources say it appeared the killer worked hard to cover their tracks, but was perhaps interrupted or got spooked before getting rid of the evidence.

"I've never met anyone like him, he's always on the go, extremely positive, uplifting, the glass is half full, just a really really, good friend who's always always there for you," the victim's friend said.

Investigators have not released a specific cause of death for the victim.
