CALPIRG Education Fund releases report of most repairable cell phones and computers

Both CALPIRG and iFixit are also cosponsors of the "Right to Repair Act" which was newly introduced.

The CALPIRG Education Fund has looked at companies such as Apple, Google, Dell and more to see which cellphones and computers are easiest to fix.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- The CALPIRG Education Fund has released their second annual "failing the fix" report and score card.

They've graded top electronics manufacturers on the reparability for their products.

According the score card, For cellphones, Motorola was at the top for repair ability and then Samsung, google and apple followed.

For laptops, Dell received the highest score, ASUS, HP, Lenovo and Acer followed. Microsoft and Apple were at the bottom of the list.

"Apple Macbooks, laptops are often much more expensive. They're like four times more expensive then Dell computers but they're twice as hard to fix," said Sander Kushen, a consumer advocate for CALPIRG.

The CALPIRG Education Fund also says they want to demonstrate the benefits of right to repair reforms.

An example of this is the California Right to Repair Act, which was recently introduced. It would ensure all of our products are fixable.

Both CALPIRG and iFixit are cosponsors of the act.

"We certainly don't want manufacturers to stop innovating, stop coming up with cool technology. I'm a techcno-evangelist. I think technology makes the world a better place, but I think it can't come at the expense of the environment. It can't force people, it shouldn't force people, to replace things when they're not ready to," said Elizabeth Chamberlain, director of sustainability at iFixit.

